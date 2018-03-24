Menu
Ute involved in fatal crash was stolen earlier in the night

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
24th Mar 2018 7:32 AM | Updated: 9:48 AM

9.50am: THE UTE involved in a fatal crash last night was stolen right before the crash occurred.

The crash occurred on the corner of Ridgelands Road and Nine Mile Road, Alton Downs, about 9.40pm.

Reliable sources have told The Morning Bulletin the Toyota Landcruiser ute had been stolen before the crash, along with stealing a gun safe and tools plus trashing the owner's house.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson has confirmed the registration of the stolen vehicle matched the registration of the vehicle involved in the Alton Downs crash, killing a 27-year-old North Rockhampton man who was driving the ute at the time.

A 24-year-old male passenger was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.

The driver and three other passengers in the four-wheel drive were transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Reports indicate the men in the ute were known to police.

9am: A 27-YEAR-OLD North Rockhampton man has died after a two vehicle crash last night.

Police report the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger - a 24-year-old male from North Rockhampton - was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.

A ute and four-wheel-drive collided at the intersection of Ridgelands Road and Nine Mile Road, Alton Downs, about 9.40pm.

The driver and three other passengers in the four-wheel drive were transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Ridgelands Rd and Nine Mile Rd, Alton Downs, about 9.40pm March 23. A 27-year-old North Rockhampton man died at the scene.
Courier Mail report 7.30am: A PERSON has died after a serious car crash in Rockhampton on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Ridgelands Rd about 9:40pm following reports of a two vehicle crash and car rollover.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Police and paramedics are still on scene.

More to come.

