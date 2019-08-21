Menu
Driver dies in Tweed crash while delivering pizza

Michael Doyle
by
20th Aug 2019 8:48 PM | Updated: 21st Aug 2019 5:18 AM
UPDATE: FAST food chain Domino's Pizza, has confirmed one of their drivers was killed in a fatal accident in Tweed Heads on Tuesday night. 

In a statement released by the company in the wake of the three-vehicle crash on Ducat St, the company confirmed the driver was delivering pizza when the incident occurred.

"Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited has confirmed, with great sadness, the death of one of our team members in a motor vehicle accident," a Domino's spokesperson said.

"We will be providing support to our team members and loved ones, including providing counselling.

"Domino's will also provide the local police with all possible assistance with their investigation.

"We would like to express our sincere condolences to our team member's family and friends and ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time."

The driver was on his scooter travelling south on Ducat St just before 6pm, when he reportedly came into contact with a ute and then an oncoming vehicle according to a NSW Police spokeswoman. 

ORIGINAL: ONE MALE has died, and two other drivers have been taken for testing after a fatal crash in Tweed Heads on Tuesday night.

NSW Police reported a scooter driver was involved in a three-vehicle accident on Ducat St, around 6pm.

The driver of the scooter died at the scene according to Police.

"A scooter travelling south on Ducat St collided with a ute and an oncoming Toyota Prado," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.

"The male driver died at the scene.

"The two (other) drivers have been taken for mandatory blood and urine testing, and were not injured."

Tweed District Rescue Squad were also on the scene.

