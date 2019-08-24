Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRASH: One person has died after a crash at Goondiwindi overnight.
CRASH: One person has died after a crash at Goondiwindi overnight. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3
News

One dead after vehicle hits tree at Goondiwindi

Elyse Wurm
by
24th Aug 2019 9:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has died in a crash at Goondiwindi overnight after a vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one person was killed in the incident, which occurred about 11.40pm.

Two fire crews were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on the Barwon Highway and Goodar Rd.

Paramedics also attended the scene where they initially assessed the person for critical injuries.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

fatal car crash fatal crash goondiwindi queensland ambulance services queensland fire and emergency services queensland police services road crash road death
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    3 people rescued after boat sinks off Rosslyn Bay

    premium_icon 3 people rescued after boat sinks off Rosslyn Bay

    News Helicopters, police, Coast Guard and ambulance called to help

    UPDATE: 93-year-old totals his ute after losing control

    premium_icon UPDATE: 93-year-old totals his ute after losing control

    News Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

    Rocky man cops a hefty fine for leaving rifles unsecured

    premium_icon Rocky man cops a hefty fine for leaving rifles unsecured

    Crime Man pleads guilty to failing to keep weapons in secure storage

    Farming suicides the painful cost of CQ's worsening drought

    premium_icon Farming suicides the painful cost of CQ's worsening drought

    News Rural industry insider knows five families who have lost loved ones