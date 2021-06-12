Menu
A man has died after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at Caboolture.
News

Police seek driver as man killed in hit-and-run

by Elise Williams
12th Jun 2021 2:03 PM | Updated: 2:16 PM
The death of a 45-year-old man at Caboolture this morning is the result of a hit and run, police say.

The man's body was found near the intersection of Porter and Beerburrum roads, after the incident which occurred about 7am.

His injuries were consistent with having been hit by a car, but the car did not remain at the scene.

Detectives and the Forensic Crash Unit and Morayfield CIB are investigating, but it's unclear if the driver was aware they had hit a pedestrian..

"It is possible the driver is unaware their vehicle was involved," a Queensland Police statement said.

"As such, investigators are appealing for the driver of the vehicle or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police."

Anyone with dash cam vision from the area is also urged to come forward.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman earlier confirmed paramedics attended the scene, but the person was not transported to hospital and suffered critical injuries at the scene.

PoliceLink 131444


Originally published as One dead in car, pedestrian crash at Caboolture

