Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died and another is in a critical condition following a double stabbing in Sydney’s west overnight. Picture: AAP
A man has died and another is in a critical condition following a double stabbing in Sydney’s west overnight. Picture: AAP
News

One dead in Sydney ‘double stabbing’

by Erin Lyons
24th Aug 2020 7:34 AM

A man has died and another is in a critical condition following an alleged double stabbing in Sydney's west overnight.

Emergency crews were called to Bertha St, Merrylands, just after midnight on Monday following reports a man had been stabbed in the neck.

Twenty minutes later authorities received another report that a man had been stabbed in the neck at Uren Pl.

The two men, aged 49 and 40, were was rushed to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition where the younger man later died.

Two crime scenes were established and Polair the Dog Unit was called into help search the surrounding areas.

A 26-year-old man was arrested a short time later at the nearby on Bird Ave, Guildford.

He was taken to Granville Police Station.

Police believe the three men are known to each other.

Inquiries continue.

Originally published as One dead in Sydney 'double stabbing'

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
editors picks stabbing sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bay family making move to care for children of slain nurse

        Premium Content Bay family making move to care for children of slain nurse

        News The woman was allegedly murdered by her husband

        Supermarket fight over refusing cancer treatment

        Premium Content Supermarket fight over refusing cancer treatment

        News A MAN got into an argument with his partner in the middle of a supermarket.

        Rural fire brigade’s $6000 windfall

        Premium Content Rural fire brigade’s $6000 windfall

        News HERE’S what the money will be used for.

        ROCKY EXPO: How good are these cameras?

        Premium Content ROCKY EXPO: How good are these cameras?

        News Police were able to access security footage of crimes using neighbours’ camera from...