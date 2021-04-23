One dead in Targa Tasmania rally crash

One person has reportedly been killed in a serious crash on Day 5 of the Targa Tasmania rally, which has been hit by bad weather.

The 2021 Targa Tasmania rally has been marred by tragedy after a person was killed on Day 5 of the event, local media have reported.

According to The Mercury, the crash occurred on the second half of Mount Arrowsmith, which was plagued by wet weather at the time of the incident.

Tasmania Police confirmed a crash had taken place on social media.

"Police and emergency services remain on the scene of a serious single vehicle crash on the Lyell Highway near Double Barrel Creek," the Facebook post reads.

"The road is blocked for southbound motorists.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area or anticipate delays until the scene is cleared."

However, authorities have not yet officially confirmed the suspected fatality.

Targa Tasmania also provided few details in its official statement, saying only that: "Targa Tasmania confirms there has been a serious accident on the Mt Arrowsmith Stage and Police have closed the road and are in attendance at the scene. Further details will be released when they become available."

Targa Tasmania Day 1 2021. Picture: Aaron Wishart

However, the Mozz's Targa Tasmania 'inside line' updates Facebook page, which has been providing live commentary of the event, revealed more in an update on Friday afternoon.

"OK, so official news channels are now reporting the sad news, it would seem as though we have lost one of our Targa family in an unfortunate accident during the Arrowsmith stage," the post reads.

"I am so sorry to be the bearer of the bad news and struggling to find the right words to report, hard to be up-beat when you know your friends are needing a hug and you're not there for them."

It is the third fatality in the event's history, with the most recent occurring in 2013.

Targa Tasmania is a tarmac-based rally event which has been held in Tasmania every year since 1992.

It is named after the Targa Florio, a motoring event previously held in Sicily.

