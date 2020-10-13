One dead in Australian uni ceiling collapse

At least one person is believed to be dead after a glass ceiling caved in at a new construction area at Curtin University in Western Australia.

St John Ambulance would not confirm the death, but said multiple people had been injured and two ambulances were at the scene in Bentley.

One person is believed to be dead and others are injured after a building collapsed at the Curtin University campus in Bentley this afternoon. More to come on 7NEWS throughout the day and in 4 & 6pm. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/t9vYBoCcSS — 7NEWS Perth (@7NewsPerth) October 13, 2020

The collapse happened just before 1pm on Tuesday, prompting police and emergency services to rush to the campus.

The building, which is located at the northern end of the campus, is part of a project called The Exchange, which includes a hotel, student accommodation and retail space.

More to come.