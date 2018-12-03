Family dog beaten to death outside home

Rasmussen resident Matthew Bader with his surviving dog Tilly at the back of his home. Picture: Evan Morgan

Rasmussen resident Matthew Bader with his surviving dog Tilly at the back of his home. Picture: Evan Morgan

SICKENING cowards have brutally attacked two family dogs in Townsville, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

Matthew and Katie Bader were shocked to find their dog Tilly on ­Saturday morning with a gaping cut to her face, but their hearts were truly crushed when they discovered their two-year-old staffy cross Jesse beaten to death.

Four-year-old Rosie has now lost a much-loved pet and Matthew and Katie want answers.

"I don't know who does this sort of thing to a dog … how can you do that?" Matthew said.

"We all lose animals you love but to lose Jesse in that way is just ­horrific," Katie said.

Rosie Noonan, 4, with Tilly, who survived a knife attack at their Rasmussen home. Picture: Evan Morgan

The couple said the dogs were good natured and would never hurt anyone but had been known to bark at people using the dirt track behind their Geoffrey Court house at ­Rasmussen.

Tilly was found injured in the Baders's back yard while Jesse's body was discovered several metres beyond the backyard fence, on the track ­Matthew said was frequented by car thieves.

Matthew said he was unsure whether or not the dogs had escaped the yard and were attacked on the outside before Tilly managed to get back over the fence or if someone jumped into their yard and removed Jesse.

"This is not a great area; we see cars driving by out the back and then 10 minutes later they are listed as ­stolen on Facebook," Matthew said.

"We've had some cigarettes stolen before and the police regularly patrol the street, but nothing like this has ever happened.

"I want to see some justice."

Rasmussen resident Matthew Bader with his surviving dog Tilly at the back of his home. Picture: Evan Morgan

Katie said Tilly, a cattledog cross, had been sad without Jesse but was recovering from her injuries. The family had to spend close to $1000 to have a vet stitch up Tilly's upper lip and nose.

"Her nose was hanging off her face, the cut was that bad," Matthew said.

Katie said Tilly wasn't going to be left alone in the back yard until a new fence had been built and security cameras installed.

Townsville Police District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Johnathan Seale said police were investigating the incident and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"It is obviously concerning. No one wants to see animals injured or killed," Sgt Searle said.

Anyone with information on the attack on the Bader family's dogs can contact Police Link on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.