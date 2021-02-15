Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of a crash at Pacific Pines that left one dead and two hospitalised. Picture: 9News
The scene of a crash at Pacific Pines that left one dead and two hospitalised. Picture: 9News
News

One dead, two hospitalised following fatal rollover

by Kyle Wisniewski
15th Feb 2021 5:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FATAL single-car rollover on the Gold Coast has left two people hospitalised and another deceased.

A car that crashed into a tree at Pacific Pines resulted in a single-car rollover leaving one person dead and another two people fighting for their lives before being rushed to hospital.


Paramedics, including Critical Care, arrived to treat the three patients after the incident on Pitcairn Way and Salvado Dr just before 5pm today.

A police spokesperson said the age and gender of the deceased person and the two others involved won't be disclosed until family have been informed.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the other two people were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with one in a serious but stable condition and the other in a stable condition.

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au

Originally published as One dead, two hospitalised following fatal Coast rollover

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal crash gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Don’t worry, be greedy’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Don’t worry, be greedy’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Family reveals toll cancer battle took as son gets all clear

        Premium Content Family reveals toll cancer battle took as son gets all clear

        Local Faces ‘It felt like we’ve been in a tornado and we’ve all been thrown out and have to...

        New retail store poised to open in Yeppoon, jobs on offer

        Premium Content New retail store poised to open in Yeppoon, jobs on offer

        News Positions on office include store manager and casual retail staff.

        Meth ‘gift’ from a friend lands man in court

        Premium Content Meth ‘gift’ from a friend lands man in court

        News Mitch Gregory Harrison was caught with the drug and a glass pipe in his vehicle.