One person has died and two people have been injured in a horror head-on crash in the Gympie region.
Breaking

One dead and two injured in horror head-on smash

by Shiloh Payne
4th Jun 2021 5:00 AM
A person has died after their car collided head on with another vehicle in Gympie.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Glastonbury Creek Rd and Gordon St in Glastonbury just before 6.30pm on Thursday.

Both cars had one occupant each, where one driver died at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained injuries and was taken to the Gympie Hospital.

In the moments following the crash, a woman left her car to assist those involved in the incident and another car struck the vehicles, causing the woman to suffer lacerations.

She was also taken to Gympie Hospital.

It comes after two other crashes near the Gympie region on Thursday night.

A truck rolled on the Bruce Highway at Bells Bridge around 5.15pm.

The incident closed both lanes and caused traffic congestion but nobody was hurt.

In a separate Bruce Highway crash, emergency services attended a crash in Palmview where six people were treated for minor injuries after a multi-vehicle crash.

 

Originally published as One dead, two injured in horror head-on smash

editors picks fatal road crash road toll

