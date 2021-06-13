Menu
A person has died and two are missing following a house fire at Kilcoy, northwest of Brisbane. Photo: Seven Network
News

One dead, two missing after fire

by Melissa Iaria and James Hall
13th Jun 2021 8:09 AM | Updated: 8:27 AM

One person has died and two remain missing following a house fire north west of Brisbane.

Emergency crews were called to a house in Golf Links Drive, Kilcoy, about 2.20pm on Saturday.

A body was found in the destroyed house and two people remain outstanding, Queensland Police said.

The area has been declared a crime scene and investigators have returned to the scene at first light on Sunday to determine the cause.

Queensland Ambulance said one resident declined treatment from paramedics at the scene.

“We assessed one stable male patient who denied transport to hospital via ambulance following a house fire at a private address at 2.24pm,” a spokesman told NCA NewsWire on Saturday.

Crews have closed the cul-de-sac while emergency crews continue to investigate the incident.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the fire to contact police at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Originally published as One dead, two missing after fire

