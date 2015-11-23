Menu
Man dies in Carole Park accident
News

Workers in shock after man's death in industrial accident

Andrew Korner
jgould
by and jgould
23rd Nov 2015 3:50 PM | Updated: 24th Nov 2015 5:00 PM
A 33-year-old man died in a tragic industrial accident at Carole Park yesterday after being struck by a crane.

The accident, which occurred at 3.30pm, left workers in shock at an industrial protective coating business in Mica St .

Ipswich acting senior sergeant Phil Lickorish said it was understood the crane was moving large industrial pipes down an alleyway when the accident took place.

"It appears that the man who passed away was walking alongside the crane and somehow a mishap has occurred and he has ended up beneath the crane," he said.

Yesterday the police were contacting the family of the dead man to notify them of the tragedy.

Sergeant Lickorish said some of the staff had received counselling and the crane driver had been taken to hospital with severe shock.

An ambulance spokeswoman said the man who was hit by the crane was deceased upon the arrival of paramedics.

Workplace Health and Safety and forensics were called to the scene to investigate.

 

Ipswich Queensland Times

