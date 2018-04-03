Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Spanish police released this photo of elephants milling around on a Spanish highway after a circus truck crashed.
Spanish police released this photo of elephants milling around on a Spanish highway after a circus truck crashed.
News

One elephant dead after circus truck crashes in Spain

Kate Dodd
by
3rd Apr 2018 1:32 PM | Updated: 1:59 PM

ONE elephant died and two others were injured after a crash on a highway in Spain.

Media reports say the truck, believed to be a circus truck carrying five of the animals, was overtaking another vehicle when it suddenly "rolled over" in the town of  Pozo Cañada near Albacete in the Murcia region.

The injured animals had to be lifted away in a crane.

Gregorio Serrano, the director of the government department responsible for Spain's road transport, posted about the incident on social media.

Spanish police also released photos showing the elephants on the lanes of the motorway after the crash.

The driver of the truck was believed to be uninjured and the Pozo Cañada council posted a video of the surviving elephants, stating they were being looked after by local authorities. 

circus circus truck elephants spain
Big Rigs
How tropical cyclone Iris will affect Central Queensland

How tropical cyclone Iris will affect Central Queensland

News The Bureau of Meteorology reveal how the system is tracking along the coast

How these two went from 'just friends' to perfect soul mates

How these two went from 'just friends' to perfect soul mates

News They were looking for love in the wrong places

Snake reportedly bites woman on CQ property

Snake reportedly bites woman on CQ property

Breaking Paramedics transporting woman to the Rockhampton Hospital

Queensland Blades go up against Commonwealth Games visitors

Queensland Blades go up against Commonwealth Games visitors

Hockey STATE hockey team matches India and Scotland in pre-games clashes

  • 3rd Apr 2018 3:09 PM

Local Partners