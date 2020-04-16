Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter is on its way to the scene of the crash in the Southern Downs.
The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter is on its way to the scene of the crash in the Southern Downs.
Breaking

One feared dead, two injured in horror crash

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Apr 2020 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON is feared dead and another has been flown to a hospital in a critical condition following a crash in the Southern Downs.

Emergency services were called to a high-impact collision involving two cars on McMasters Rd in Upper Freestone about 8.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two people were assessed at the scene with critical injuries while a third person was in a serious condition.

The rescue helicopter was tasked and has taken one patient to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition. Another has been transported by road to Warwick Hospital in a serious but stable.

It is understood the cars collided head-on.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

accident breakingnews collision fatality qld southern downs vehicle crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ferry business forced to moor all boats, put off 10 staff

        premium_icon Ferry business forced to moor all boats, put off 10 staff

        Travel Max predicts they won’t see international visitors for another 12 months.

        Unusual weapon used in violent early morning robbery

        premium_icon Unusual weapon used in violent early morning robbery

        News BREAKING: A man and a boy arrested after a man suffered multiple injuries during a...

        CQ workers fear employers could exploit JobKeeper payments

        premium_icon CQ workers fear employers could exploit JobKeeper payments

        News Keeping employees in a job, the roll out of JobKeeper payments has employees...

        Politician demands cheaper flights for Central Qld

        premium_icon Politician demands cheaper flights for Central Qld

        News An Australian airline is after a loan from the Federal Government to survive the...