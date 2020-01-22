Menu
Boat ramps close in Rockhampton due to low water levels
One Fitzroy boat ramp re-opens, another to remain closed

Jack Evans
22nd Jan 2020 1:02 PM
Rockhampton Regional Council have reopened the boat ramp at the Ski Gardens.

“We’ve completed an inspection of the ramp and have taken the opportunity to do a bit of a clean up,” a statement from RRC read.

“We’ll still be doing some maintenance work in the area over coming days, however this wont affect use of the ramp.”

The Larcombe Street boat ramp will remain closed.

Both ramps were closed last week as low water levels had made launching difficult and dangerous.

