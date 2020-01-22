One Fitzroy boat ramp re-opens, another to remain closed

Rockhampton Regional Council have reopened the boat ramp at the Ski Gardens.

“We’ve completed an inspection of the ramp and have taken the opportunity to do a bit of a clean up,” a statement from RRC read.

“We’ll still be doing some maintenance work in the area over coming days, however this wont affect use of the ramp.”

The Larcombe Street boat ramp will remain closed.

Both ramps were closed last week as low water levels had made launching difficult and dangerous.