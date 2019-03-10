One goal separates Capricorn Coast, Frenchville in opener

CLOSE CONTEST: Capricorn Coast's Dylan Kussrow tries to chase down Frenchville's Dean Harry in Saturday night's CQ Premier League game.

CLOSE CONTEST: Capricorn Coast's Dylan Kussrow tries to chase down Frenchville's Dean Harry in Saturday night's CQ Premier League game. Jann Houley

FOOTBALL: Capricorn Coast opened its 2019 CQ Premier League campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Frenchville on Saturday night.

Cap Coast scored two quick goals to lead midway through the first half but a double from Frenchville's Paul Jackson had the scores level at half-time.

It was end-to-end footy as both teams looked to break the deadlock but it was Cap Coast who found the decider, Nathan Norris scoring a brilliant goal from a well-placed cross from Jack Frahm.

Cap Coast's player/coach Dylan Kussrow described it as a "scrappy win”.

"The first game of the season everyone's getting used to playing the full 90 again at that sort of level,” he said.

"You're always happy to get the points, especially away from home.

"For the first game of the season, to come up here on the Frenchville park and get a win was really good.”

Kussrow was pleased with how his team started but said maintaining possession was an issue.

"All the way through the game we just gave the ball away too many times,” he said.

Frenchville's Joseph Burke and Cap Coast's Benny-Jack Frahm compete for the ball. Jann Houley

"We needed to be more patient and actually play the passes that were on instead of forcing some of the plays.

"Nathan Norris' goal was exceptional and that's an example of when we play simple but play well we can score some good goals.

"Keeping possession is our main thing. We've got our structures, we know how we want to play, we just need to be patient and make sure those passes are played and not ones that are harder than they need to be.”

Kussrow said Jack Frahm produced his usual solid game and new recruit Dan Gardner also played well.

Frenchville coach Mat Wust said he could take plenty of positives from the game, despite being on the wrong side of the scoreline.

He was particularly pleased with the players' cohesion, especially through the midfield, and their combination plays. It was not all good news, with Ryan Hickey injuring his knee 15 minutes into the contest.

Frenchville were without several of their experienced campaigners including Tim Zimitat, who also injured his knee at training on Thursday.

Frenchville's Nick Berry gets set to send a pass down-field. Jann Houley

Wust said it was a tough game, and his side was probably unlucky to be down early.

"We dominated the first 20 minutes and they scored two quick goals against the run of play,” he said.

"We went into half-time with the ascension, especially after we got it back to 2-all.

"We probably didn't come out in the second half like we should have... but in saying that (we've got) new combinations, we're still trying to figure each other out, so we'll be right going forward.”

Wust said Sam Reynolds, Joseph Burke and Ryan Hawken impressed.

"It was one of those games where we probably dominated possession for a fair bit of it but we just didn't use it correctly when we got up into that attacking third so we've just got to get better at that,” he said.

