One goal the difference in top-of-the-table clash

FOOTBALL: Bluebirds United have reclaimed top spot on the CQ Premier League ladder after their Round 7 win over reigning champions Frenchville.

Liam Mclean struck in the 18th minute, scoring what would be the only goal in the top-of-the-table clash at Ryan Park on Saturday night.

From there it was a seesawing contest. Play swung from end to end, both teams creating scoring opportunities which they were unable to convert.

Bluebirds goalkeeper Andy Poyser was again a standout, pulling off several spectacular saves.

Mclean worked his heart out up front, as did their middle three - Sean Jasperson, Sam Skinner and Harry Black.

It was just the second appearance in the top grade for 17 year old Black, who came into the line-up for injured skipper Darren Holmes.

Coach Gary Skinner said the teenager was outstanding and had definitely pressed his claims for future selection.

Bluebirds United beat reigning champions Frenchville 1-nil at Ryan Park on Saturday. Photo Jann Houley

Bluebirds have now won five games and drawn two to sit two points clear of Frenchville.

“It was a good result for us on Saturday night,” Skinner said.

“We played good football and knocked the ball around well.

“We’ve beaten Frenchville on their home turf twice in a row now. The boys were happy about that but, in saying that, we also realise we’re only halfway there.

“We’re not getting ahead of ourselves. There’s a long way to go.”

There are eight games remaining in the regular season and Skinner is keen for Bluebirds to keep building with every performance.

“We’re still a little way off yet, we’re probably at 70 to 75 per cent,” he said.

“We just want to approach it game by game and try to get a better performance each week.

“We want to be in that top two by the end of the season, that’s a goal we’ve set ourselves. If we can achieve that by the end of the regular season we’ll be happy with that.”

CQ Premier League Round 7 results

Central d Berserker Southside 8-nil

Capricorn Coast d Nerimbera 1-nil

Bluebirds United d Frenchville 1-nil