One goal the difference in top-of-the-table clash
FOOTBALL: Bluebirds United have reclaimed top spot on the CQ Premier League ladder after their Round 7 win over reigning champions Frenchville.
Liam Mclean struck in the 18th minute, scoring what would be the only goal in the top-of-the-table clash at Ryan Park on Saturday night.
Photos
From there it was a seesawing contest. Play swung from end to end, both teams creating scoring opportunities which they were unable to convert.
Bluebirds goalkeeper Andy Poyser was again a standout, pulling off several spectacular saves.
Mclean worked his heart out up front, as did their middle three - Sean Jasperson, Sam Skinner and Harry Black.
It was just the second appearance in the top grade for 17 year old Black, who came into the line-up for injured skipper Darren Holmes.
Coach Gary Skinner said the teenager was outstanding and had definitely pressed his claims for future selection.
Bluebirds have now won five games and drawn two to sit two points clear of Frenchville.
“It was a good result for us on Saturday night,” Skinner said.
“We played good football and knocked the ball around well.
“We’ve beaten Frenchville on their home turf twice in a row now. The boys were happy about that but, in saying that, we also realise we’re only halfway there.
“We’re not getting ahead of ourselves. There’s a long way to go.”
There are eight games remaining in the regular season and Skinner is keen for Bluebirds to keep building with every performance.
“We’re still a little way off yet, we’re probably at 70 to 75 per cent,” he said.
“We just want to approach it game by game and try to get a better performance each week.
“We want to be in that top two by the end of the season, that’s a goal we’ve set ourselves. If we can achieve that by the end of the regular season we’ll be happy with that.”
CQ Premier League Round 7 results
Central d Berserker Southside 8-nil
Capricorn Coast d Nerimbera 1-nil
Bluebirds United d Frenchville 1-nil