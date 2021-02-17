Menu
Emergency services were called to Callemondah.
One hospitalised after rural truck rollover

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
17th Feb 2021 3:52 PM
Paramedics responded to a truck rollover a kilometre south of Mt Larcom this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service QAS Gladstone crew attended the incident on the Bruce Highway at 2.53pm.

The truck carrying furniture rolled after rounding a bend with two people on board while reportedly travelling 70km/h.

A QAS spokeswoman said a man and a woman were able to free themselves from the rolled vehicle and were walking around when paramedics arrived.

One patient was reportedly transported to Gladstone Hospital for observations.

As of 4pm Queensland Police Service reported the Bruce Hwy to be open and traffic flowing freely.

Gladstone Observer

