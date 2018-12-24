ONE HOT NIGHT: Dean Lewis out, Pete Murray in!

WHILE One Hot Night was a great success last year, it is set to be bigger and better this time around.

One half of beloved local duo Busby Marou, Thomas Busby assured Central Queensland fans we were in for a real treat.

Last week, it was announced Australian performer Pete Murray had replaced Dean Lewis for this year's One Hot Night which will be held on Saturday at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

The Be Alright hit-maker had withdrawn from the line-up due to illness, but it hasn't seemed to affect the amount of hype around the event.

Not only have ticket sales continued to sell every day, "it seems as though the community hasn't stopped talking about it,” said Busby following the announcement.

And it's a busy time of the year for the Central Queensland band who have already achieved great success nationally.

"It's Christmas, we're all with our families...it's such an action-packed summer holiday for us,” Busby said.

"We received news early last week Dean Lewis may not be able to travel to Rockhampton and perform due to illness, we immediately thought of our great mate, Pete Murray,” Busby said last week.

"For him to answer the SOS and agree to play One Hot Night with us is fantastic”.

Pete Murray was also looking forward to taking part in the concert event of the year.

"I love the folk at Rocky and I love Busby Marou and I know I'm going to love playing One Hot Night...this will be a cracking night and probably the gig of the year,” he said.

Hosted at the Rockhampton Showgrounds on Saturday, the big event will kick off from 3pm.

Don't miss out, grab your tickets at www.onehotnightrocky.com/

tickets/.