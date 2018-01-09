Dangerous Rocky drivers spreading fear among cyclists

CLOSE CALL: Brett Ruff competing in the cycling race on Saturday. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Cycling hazard: A cyclist captures video footage of a passing motorcyclist trying to punch cyclists on Emu Park Road near the Lakes Creek Hotel.

ONE in five Queenslanders fear getting on a bike because of dangerous motorists, Bicycle Queensland says.

And at least one Rockhampton cyclist can understand people's concerns.

Cyclist Brett Ruff said the biggest worry were drivers distracted by mobile phones or stereos.

CAUGHT ON FILM: Rockhampton cyclist Brett Ruff with his helmet mounted camera

He said the number of close calls had stayed consistent, however, with more people now having access to dashcams and cameras, these are being more publicly aired.

Last year, there were 240 fatalities caused by road crashes in Queensland, eight of these were cyclists.

"There is good and bad drivers and cyclists, there's some drivers that think they own the road and cars should be the only things on them," he said.

Brett said he spends quite a lot of time on the roads and has seen incidents happen.

"We get drivers cut us off all the time, a lot of people don't understand the new road rules with the passing, they think they have to pass regardless if it's the double white lines or not," Brett said.

CYCLING IN CQ: Brett Ruff, junior development officer, Rockhampton Cycling Club, in Duthie Park.

Brett said some drivers have passed cyclists in dangerous situations and instead of slowing down and waiting, they're pushing past as fast as they could.

His message to both drivers and cyclists was to keep in mind what you're doing and how it would affect others and it's not always about who's right and who's wrong.

He has been riding since a young boy and says he loves how relaxing it is and keeps him fit.

"It's relatively safe to do if everyone goes by the road rules," he said.

Brett said it is a sport you can take up at any age, and cyclists in their 80s have joined him for a ride.

He has shared his passion for cycling with junior riders since 1998, encouraging kids to get on a bike and ride on both the road and track.

The cyclist manages a coaching business called Cyclology Bicycle Education and Coaching after completing a course in Brisbane through Cycling Queensland.

The program teaches the road rules to junior riders and how to behave on the road and be as safe as possible.