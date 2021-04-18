Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rescue helicopter. Generic.
Rescue helicopter. Generic.
News

One male flown to hospital after motorbike crash near Gympie

Kristen Camp
18th Apr 2021 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One male was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a motorcycle crash at Wallu on Sunday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the crash occurred on Lebier Court at 8:53am.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

"The patient was transported in a serious but stable condition," the QAS spokesperson said.

The rescue helicopter was tasked shortly after emergency services arrived on the scene.

The patient who was reported to be in his teens suffered abdominal pain.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Know a CQ site that should be heritage protected?

        Premium Content Know a CQ site that should be heritage protected?

        News This could be your chance to be heard on places of importance and significance.

        IN PHOTOS: CQ hockey players in action in Rocky

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: CQ hockey players in action in Rocky

        Hockey Rockhampton, Gladstone and Mackay teams doing battle at two-day Zone Carnival.

        Aussie rock band’s CQ gig fast approaching

        Premium Content Aussie rock band’s CQ gig fast approaching

        News Tickets are selling fast and heaps of their shows are already sold-out. Here’s how...

        Beloved Rocky Zoo animal almost ready to give birth

        Premium Content Beloved Rocky Zoo animal almost ready to give birth

        News This mumma Chimp is expected to give birth very soon