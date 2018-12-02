Menu
The RACQ Capricorn Helicoper Rescue Service was dispatched to Bororen, south of Gladstone. RACQ Capricorn Helicoper Rescue
One man airlifted to hospital after three vehicle crash

Mark Zita
by
2nd Dec 2018 9:34 AM | Updated: 10:26 AM

A MAN has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after a serious three vehicle accident at Bororen.

At around seven o'clock last night, the Department of Transport received reports of a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway.

Emergency services attended the scene, and found a truck and two cars involved in an incident near roadworks.

The victims involved were a 31-year old woman from Wooderson, a 34-year old man from Miriam Vale and a 38-year old man from Ambrose.

One of the men had suspected leg and internal injuries and was treated by paramedics on the scene.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to airlift him to Rockhampton, in a critical condition, and will require further treatment.

The other victims sustained minor injuries and were transported by road to Gladstone Hospital.

The Bruce Highway was reopened at 11.30pm.

