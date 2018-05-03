One-man business turns into 50 year national enterprise

Kerry Herron, Queensland President of the Australian Institute of Valuers in 1980.

WHAT started as a one-man business underneath a Frenchville home in 1968 has now grown into a 900 staffed, nation-wide company.

Kerry Herron is well-known not just for his involvement within the Rockhampton community but for being the driving force behind "the largest and most respected independent valuation company in Australia”.

Herron Todd White Australia has 64 offices across the country and yesterday , in Sydney, celebrated its 50th anniversary among some of the nation's business elite.

Mr Herron had started out as a stockman on his father's Dingo cattle property and after his marriage to Rockhampton secretary, Jean Murray, he joined the Lands Department where he spent five years in the Brisbane and Goondwiwindi districts.

In 1968 he became the first full-time independent professional valuer in Queensland outside of Brisbane.

"We had a simple start in May 1968 - a second-hand manual typewriter, some carbon paper, a clip board, a brand new 66' tape measure in those pre-metric days and some second-hand furniture in a room which I had enclosed under our North Rockhampton house on stumps,” Mr Herron said.

"Valuations relied mainly on death duty valuations, fighting the government against rating, rent and freeholding assessments, and compensation cases where land was being resumed for new schools, roads and the like.”

After the initial success of his home-run business, he moved his office to the Trustee Chambers building on Quay St in 1969.

As the business begin to grow, he employed a cadet and valuer, Alan Todd of Emerald Lands Department staff in 1973.

In 1974, Mr Herron welcomed Mr Todd on as his partner and changed the name to Herron Todd Valuers (HTV) while also opening a second office in Gladstone, under the management of Peter Degotardi.

Five years later, HTV bought a derelict Walter Reid building at 250 Quay St and after major renovations, it became the HTV office for the next 30 years before the firm relocated to its current address in Bolsover St.

In 1982, HTV purchased a valuation practice in Townsville and employed Wayne Litherland to open and manage a new office in Mackay.

Two years later, Mr Herron, Mr Todd and Mr Degotardi bought the adjoining derelict Walter Reid at 270 Quay St and converted it into 16 large home units.

Over the next three years, offices began to spring up in towns such as Cairns, Maryborough and Toowoomba.

In 1987, HTV merged with Sunshine Coast and Brisbane valuation firm, White and Gardiner, and Herron Todd White (HTW) Valuers was formed.

In the following years, more offices formed in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide and further expansion brought the total to 64 offices.

Mr Herron produced a free real estate market newsletter, the 'Trendicator', of four pages in 1984.

The newsletter has grown to be the HTW Market Review of over 80 pages.

Mr Herron has three daughters and nine grandchildren.

Mr and Mrs Herron retired in 2009 to a waterfront unit at Runaway Bay, Gold Coast.

"My strengths were my enthusiasm, perseverance, my positive attitude and arguably the most important, my ability to attract talented people,” Mr Herron said.

"With my bush background and pilots licence, I bought a Cessna 150 in 1974 and used it and subsequent aircraft (including helicopters) through to retirement, primarily on rural valuations, many in the far west of Queensland.

"I note that HTW has a number of valuers with their own aircraft now, used as part of Australia's largest and best rural valuation network.”

Mr Herron puts the success of HTW down to its independence, its integrity, the quality of its people, and their co-operation and willingness to work as a team across Australia.

"Albert Einstein once said: 'Strive not to be a success, but rather be of value,” Mr Herron said.

"Well, HTW, proudly Australian, is of value in every sense of the word, AND is successful as the largest and best independent valuation firm in Australia.

"In my life I have so much to be thankful for, and I am extremely proud of what the HTW team has achieved.....and very happy now to be a feather duster.”