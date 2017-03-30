One man, five puppets, countless laughs

David Strassman is bring his new show iTedE to Rockhampton in May.

WORLD famous ventriloquist, David Strassman is bringing his unique brand of comedy to Rockhampton for the start of his national tour in May.

David spoke to The Morning Bulletin last week about his new show iTedE, which he promises will deliver laughs "every 10 seconds”.

The Beef Capital is no stranger to David who said the show will be his sixth or seventh visit.

"Rocky's great, I've had some wonderful times,” he said.

"I've always had great shows.”

The four week, 35 venue tour will see David showcase his talent on a brand new, high tech scale.

"The show is amazing, I'm breaking all the laws of puppet physics,” David said.

"The robotics that I have invented and engineered are on par with anything in theatre today, including Disney productions.”

In the first act of the show, the puppets will be animated using traditional "hand-up-the-butt” ventriloquism.

But the second half features 48 channels of robotic movement - all operated by David.

"The whole show is about, everyone is connected to phones and tablets and we're all online and we're not talking each other,” David said.

"We're reading social media and reading fake news and I'm afraid technology is keeping us from using our imagination because the screens are doing all of our thinking for us.

"I'm preparing for a TED talk in my show and in the second act when I give a TED talk, I operate five puppets for 25 minutes in a sustained, hilarious, mind-blowing six way discussion and comedic routine about what is real and what isn't.”

You can catch iTedE at the Pilbeam Theatre on Tuesday, May 2 at 7pm.

Tickets start from $49.90 and can be purchased online at seeitlive.com.au, by calling 4927 4111 or visiting the Pilbeam Theatre box office.