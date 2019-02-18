One man's trash was another's treasure for compressor thief

FACING JUSTICE: Luke Ian Stanley Bowden pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to three charges.

THE lure of an air compressor dumped in a skip bin near a Rockhampton business proved to be irresistible for Luke Ian Stanley Bowden.

Bowden, 35, was spotted by a witness entering the driveway next to Laurie's Auto Electrics on January 4 before helping himself to the broken machine and driving off.

He was intercepted by police who he told he didn't have permission to take the item which he planned to either sell or strip for parts.

Bowen was also sighted by police just days before on December 27 driving suspiciously and changing lanes to avoid police.

They intercepted him and detained him for a search, locating a used meth pipe in his vehicle. The next day he failed to present with identification at the local police station.

Bowden appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to plead guilty to counts of stealing, possession of a pipe that has been used and contravening a requirement of police.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale heeded defence lawyer Grant Cagney's request by ordering Bowden undergo rehabilitation as part of 12 months probation and pay a $400 fine.