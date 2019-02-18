Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FACING JUSTICE: Luke Ian Stanley Bowden pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to three charges.
FACING JUSTICE: Luke Ian Stanley Bowden pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to three charges. ER09
Crime

One man's trash was another's treasure for compressor thief

Leighton Smith
by
18th Feb 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE lure of an air compressor dumped in a skip bin near a Rockhampton business proved to be irresistible for Luke Ian Stanley Bowden.

Bowden, 35, was spotted by a witness entering the driveway next to Laurie's Auto Electrics on January 4 before helping himself to the broken machine and driving off.

He was intercepted by police who he told he didn't have permission to take the item which he planned to either sell or strip for parts.

Bowen was also sighted by police just days before on December 27 driving suspiciously and changing lanes to avoid police.

They intercepted him and detained him for a search, locating a used meth pipe in his vehicle. The next day he failed to present with identification at the local police station.

Bowden appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to plead guilty to counts of stealing, possession of a pipe that has been used and contravening a requirement of police.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale heeded defence lawyer Grant Cagney's request by ordering Bowden undergo rehabilitation as part of 12 months probation and pay a $400 fine.

philippa beckinsale rockhampton magistrates court stealing charge tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Police forced to pull tasers after man threatens violence

    premium_icon Police forced to pull tasers after man threatens violence

    Crime Rockhampton man sought bail after he allegedly threatened to bash his mother's cousin

    • 18th Feb 2019 5:55 PM
    Traditional owners care for country on the Carmichael

    premium_icon Traditional owners care for country on the Carmichael

    Environment Tradition and science combine for environmental monitoring project

    • 18th Feb 2019 5:00 PM
    Yeppoon locals share outrage on Facebook over trash dumping

    premium_icon Yeppoon locals share outrage on Facebook over trash dumping

    News ONE area in Yeppoon has become a target for pollution

    • 18th Feb 2019 5:16 PM
    What makes Gracemere Bowls Club so special for its members?

    premium_icon What makes Gracemere Bowls Club so special for its members?

    Offbeat Bowlers travel far and wide to use the green