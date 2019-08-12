One move gives Jake the skills to renovate his own home

PREPARED: Jake Maloney has the skills to renovate his own home.

WHEN Jake Maloney was little all he wanted to be was an engineer but after letting his 11-year dream go he is hammering himself back on track to achieve his dreams.

After giving up his engineering studies a semester into his course at CQUniversity in 2015, Jake returned to the system earlier this year to complete a Renovation Series Short Course at the CQU Rockhampton City campus.

The Rockhampton 20-year-old completed the two month course as soon as he could to put him in reach of achieving his new dream - owning his own home.

"I have a better understanding of power and hand tools, quick fixes for things around the home, or even big projects,” Jake said.

The Renovation Series Short Courses provides participants with details on basic construction tasks, including building timber frames, installing flat pack kitchens, hanging doors and fixtures and safe power tool use.

Jake's motivation to study the course started from a Facebook tag, but from his first day he knew the course was for him.

"The project we worked on gave us a good taste of everything you may come across in the real world,” he said.

"It was a lot more hands-on.”

He is now confident to renovate his own home by himself.

"I love doing the construction and building - I'm a bit of a perfectionist,” he said.

Last week he found the house that could be his first "fixer-upper”.

If he buys it, he will revamp the floors, walls and other fixtures using his new-found confidence he developed at university.

CQUniversity's short courses are non-accredited courses designed to provide knowledge and skills for professional development across a wide range of topics.

Jake is another example tertiary education is not the only option for young people looking to develop a career.

A newly released Grattan Institute report found university students with low school results would be better off doing vocational education instead.

The report on Australia's post-school education system found vocational diplomas in construction, engineering and commerce typically lead to higher lifetime incomes than many low-ATAR university graduates are likely to earn.

Higher Education Program Director Andrew Norton said men should especially consider vocational alternatives to university.

"Schools need to give them better career advice alerting them to these possibilities - and governments should end funding biases against vocational education,” Mr Norton said.

The report found vocational graduates were even more likely to earn more than those with degrees in popular fields such as science and humanities.