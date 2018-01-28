One Nation backs CQ councillor's call for siren system

ONE Nation's Member for Mirani, Stephen Andrew has backed calls to reintroduce the siren system at the Capricornia Correctional Centre after the fourth break out in less than a year.

Mr Andrew said notifying the public in an immediate fashion was paramount.

Late last night a manhunt was still underway for Jermaine Lee Anderson, 30, and Brian Illington Trent Tapim, 23, after they escaped the prison's farm facility in the early hours yesterday.

It's believed the pair, both serving six year terms, used a wheelie bin and doona to scale a barbed-wire fence and make their bid for freedom.

Yesterday the newly-installed Member for Mirani backed a call from Livingstone councillor Glenda Mather, who aired safety concerns at the current notification system and frequency of jail breakouts.

She called for a prison siren to be reinstated with the alarm able to be heard within a 3km radius.

Mr Andrew is confident authorities knew how to handle prison breaks.

All previous escapees have been caught within days.

Cr Mather said she was concerned the rise in breakouts was being caused by overcrowding and a need to get prisoners out of the maximum security facility into the farm.

As of January 22, there were 54 inmates on the prison farm, which has 96 cells.

Meanwhile the main prison has 543 prisoners in its 410 cells.

A spokeswoman for Corrective Services said the correctional centre was currently undergoing a $200m expansion which would deliver 264 additional cells to "ease the strain of overcrowding in Central Queensland”.

"Low security is an important step for the rehabilitation of offenders” and "any prisoner who chooses to breach any of the conditions of low security is returned to high security”.

A QCS spokesperson said "every breach of security or escape is reviewed through numerous opportunities”.

Anderson had been serving six years for robbery with violence.

In his 2015 appearance, the court heard Anderson held a knife to the throats of two taxi drivers and demanded cash from them before he fled the scene.

The other escapee, Tapim, was serving six years, nine months and 23 days for assault.

In 2013, he was imprisoned for two and a half years after he pleaded guilty to 76 charges which included entering a dwelling at night with intent, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and a burglary offence.

Meanwhile, Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke responded to the incident.

"l have confidence that the authorities are responding to this incident swiftly and effectively and there will be a full investigation into the matter,” he said.

Queensland Police are still searching for the two escapees.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.