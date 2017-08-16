One Nation backs man who wears many hats for Mirani candidate

READY TO GO: One Nation Candidate Stephen Andrew is ready for the state election.

Equally comfortable on the mine site or dealing with feral pests, One Nation's candidate for Mirani Stephen Andrew has put his hand up for a new task - to deal with the pests in State Parliament.

Mr Andrew, 47, was born and bred in Mackay, claiming heritage from the South Sea Islands on his father's side and Danish/Scottish on his mother's side.

He's married with two daughters aged 10 and 11 and he wears a number of different hats dividing his time between running his pest control business and working at the mines.

"I also work as a fitter and turner/electrician working at a number of mines, I do a lot of parts coordination and field work,” he said.

MINES WORKER: One Nation Candidate Stephen Andrew spends a lot of time out at the mines. Tony Martin

"I also have a business called CQ Feral which I do vertebrate pest management for a lot of farmers and a lot of big businesses.

"Sometimes we relocate them, sometimes we euthanise them, it just depends on the situation, mostly pigs, dogs, feral cats, anything up to feral camels or feral horses.”

He's just added another responsibility to his nearly full plate by getting approved as the Mirani One Nation candidate last December to contest the soon to be called upcoming Queensland Election.

Mr Andrew saw some of the problems that were affecting his community that motivated him to step into politics.

"I was seeing the change of rising debt, the way things actually happen here at the mine sites, the job losses we've had, the situation with the casualised work force and people losing their entitlements” Mr Andrew said.

"A lot of stuff happening with farmers with (land) clearing, the increasing costs of power and fuel and cost of living, it's just going through roof.

"All we see is the price increasing and our debt increasing with it, it's alarming we're going to be transferring debt onto our children when we don't seem to be addressing any of the debt issues.”

Mr Andrew said his focus was on avoiding over taxing, working towards drought proofing and creating a sustainable future with more training and job prospects for younger people.

He is very supportive of taking money out of the underground rail link project for the south east of Queensland and ploughing that money into the construction of a high energy low emission coal fired power station to provide base load power and cheaper power bills as the state transitions towards renewables.

Mr Andrew said he is ready for the election to be called and has been busy since December door knocking businesses and residents, putting up billboards and signs as well as appearing at community events including Mt Morgan Gold Festival and markets.

Mirani covers regional parts of Queensland from the southern edge of Mackay to the outskirts of Rockhampton. The seat covers parts of Isaac, Mackay and Rockhampton local government areas, and the towns of Mount Morgan, Dysart and Middlemount.

According to website The Tally Room, Mirani underwent small changes in the redistribution process, losing a small area near Mackay and gaining an area north of Rockhampton from Keppel.

These changes cut the ALP margin from 4.8% to 3.8% for incumbent MP Jim Pearce who has held the seat since 2015.