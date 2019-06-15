One Nation comments get fiery response from Keppel MP

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson (left) accused the Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga (right) of inaction over the Adani process

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson (left) accused the Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga (right) of inaction over the Adani process Ashley Pillhofer

IT IS no secret that One Nation leader Pauline Hanson was a staunch supporter of the Adani Carmichael mine and yesterday, she expressed her optimism for the project.

But while doing so, she took the opportunity to take shots at "left-wing groups” and two local members, Brittany Lauga and Barry O'Rourke, accusing them of steering clear of the Adani debate.

"This is great news that Adani has been given its final approval, but we must continue to support the mining industry if we are to protect it from far left activists and mute Labor politicians like Brittany Lauga and Barry O'Rourke, who have sat silently through much of the debate,” Ms Hanson said.

"You can be sure that left-wing groups, The Greens and many in the Labor party will continue to do everything they can to prevent this new mine from reaching its full

potential.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga did not hold back in her response to Senator Hanson's comments labelling them "absolute garbage” while defending her record of support for the mining industry.

"I have a strong record of standing up for secure mining jobs since I was elected,” Mrs Lauga said.

"I have fought against dodgy labour hire companies, against companies using unnecessary foreign labour and for safer workplaces.

"Senator Hanson though was nowhere to be found when CQ workers were locked out by Glencore for over 200 days.”

The Rockhampton member Barry O'Rourke also backed in his support for the sector.

"I have always fought for local jobs and that means fighting for resources jobs,” he said.

"Adani now has the approvals it needs.

"I want to see the thousands of local jobs they promised start flowing for the Central Queensland community.”

Senator Hanson held great optimism for the prosperity the Adani mine presented for the regions.

"We have seen 19,000 people apply for jobs at the mine, so we know the support is there for mining projects like Adani,” she said.

"Countless countries around the world continue to build more coal-fired power stations, so we can be assured that the demand for Australian coal will continue and that means there's a bright future for our miners and the coal mining industry.”

"This demand is mainly driven by China and India and if we are not there to supply them with Central Queensland's high quality, clean coal, they will simply buy from countries with lower quality coal.”