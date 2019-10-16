One Nation endorses candidate for Keppel

EVER the competitor, former footballer Wade Rothery has defeated another nominee in the pre-selection contest to represent Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party for the seat of Keppel in next year’s state election.

The party is looking to capitalise on strong showings by Mr Rothery in the seats of Rockhampton in the 2016 state election and in Capricornia in this year’s federal election.

Mr Rothery said he would work hard over the next 12 months to meet with local businesses, the public and community groups to get feedback on what the region wants.

“I want to release the handbrake that’s been held on Keppel for far too long and reinvigorate our tourism, look after the struggling farming sector and encourage mining regions to draw from the talent pool of businesses, employees and young people who have the enthusiasm to help the resources sector take off again,” Mr Rothery said.

“Listening is the key to picking up what’s going on across the region. I’ve spent the past 12 years in the mining industry, which I’ve always called Queensland’s ‘golden goose’.

“Sadly the majority of the state’s golden royalties end up in South East Queensland on projects that have no benefit to Keppel or any other part of Queensland.”

KAP's George Birkbeck and One Nation's Wade Rothery at the North Rockhampton State School's polling station for this year’s Federal Election.

With Brisbane “locked down by the Extinction Rebellion rabble”, the proud coal miner said it was Central Queensland that was still working, pouring billions of dollars into the State Government coffers with “very little of it making its way back up here for boat ramps or power and water to Great Keppel Island”.

“We get promised a lot of things that look good on paper, but when it comes to delivering on those promises after an election, most people are aware they never come off,” he said.

Mr Rothery was joined by One Nation leader Pauline Hanson last week in Rockhampton and Yeppoon to discuss the Family Law Inquiry and meet with local businesses.