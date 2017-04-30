One Nation facing de-registration in Queensland?

Senator Pauline Hanson hit back online today with a statement, saying that since she "led One Nation to its historic election result last year, the Labor party has been making every attempt to unstitch One Nation”.

SOCIAL media has exploded after a news website suggested Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party could be at risk of being deregistered.

Queensland ALP Senator Murray Watt has written a letter to the Electoral Commissioner asking for an investigation into the claims made in the news article published on the weekend.

Mr Watt's letter, which was posted on Twitter on Sunday, said the story alleged the party may have breached legal requirements for the registration of a political party in Queensland.

"You will recall that One Nation has some history in breaching the Electoral Act, having done so when it applied to register as a party in Queensland in 1997," he wrote in the letter.

"This is now the third matter concerning PHON (Pauline Hanson's One Nation) that has recently been referred to relevant authorities for investigation."

Mr Watt's letter pointed to the other matters of "apparent collection of GST, without the Australian Tax Office registration required to collect GST" and "the alleged failure to disclose a significant donation received from a property developer, and its use to purchase a light plane".

Senator Hanson hit back online today with a statement, saying that since she "led One Nation to its historic election result last year, the Labor party has been making every attempt to unstitch One Nation".

"Now it seems that Bill Shorten has directed some Labor members to spend their time filing endless complaints against One Nation," she said.

"This is a typical political tactic that has been used on myself and the One Nation party many times in the past."

Ms Hanson's statement has not addressed the information published in The Saturday Paper article outlining the reasons why One Nation could be de registered.

The article, written by Tom Ravlic, states the party faces deregistration in Queensland following the failure of Ms Hanson to advise the Electoral Commission of Queensland about a 'botched incorporation' that has left the party with a noncompliant constitution.

Mr Ravlic alleged the party 'secretly switched' legal structures last November without telling members, using a 'draconian' clause in its superseded governance rules that allows One Nation state executive members to do whatever they chose without question.

He went on to say at the same time, the party neglected to observe mandatory rules contained in Commonwealth and Queensland electoral laws, which must be included in its constitution for One Nation to be a political party with legal standing.

Mr Ravlic stated breaches of provisions that specify which clauses must appear for a constitution to be compliant under law are grounds for the cancellation of a party's registration under Section 78 of Queensland's Electoral Act.

