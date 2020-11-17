One Nation MP’s fresh call for Qld upper house

Member for Mirani, Stephen Andrew with voters Peter McNeill and Alan Crowley at CQ University Polling Booth. Picture: Daryl Wright

ONE Nation MP Stephen Andrew is leading a fresh charge for the re-establishment of the state’s Legislative Council.

Party leader Pauline Hanson made a similar call in 2017 to reinstate Queensland’s upper house, which was abolished in 1922.

Under that plan, Ms Hanson proposed there would be 40-45 MPs in the lower house and a new 25-seat upper house, which would likely benefit smaller parties such as One Nation and the Greens.

Mr Andrew said an upper house would provide better oversight and accountability of government and a greater say for regional Queenslanders.

His call came in response to a recent research paper from the Institute of Public Affairs which argued that the abolition of Queensland’s upper house in 1921 and which took effect the following year, had “a lasting and negative effect” on the state’s democratic processes.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk pictured at Parliament House, Brisbane. Picture: Josh Woning

Mr Andrew said the IPA report put forward a new model for an upper house in Queensland, that it believed would redress the growing dominance of the state southeast and return a measure of power back to the regions.

“My experience last term of serving in a unicameral parliament has left me convinced that the absence of an upper house has greatly weakened the Queensland Parliament,” the Mirani MP said.

“It simply doesn’t have the capacity to provide the oversight and accountability needed to maintain a robust and functioning democracy.

“We urgently need to improve the oversight and accountability of government in Queensland, and the best way to do that is by restoring the state’s upper house, particularly now with the new four year fixed terms.”

A Queensland Government spokesman said the proposal was not being considered.

“The last time One Nation raised this, it was rejected by the government, the opposition and KAP,” he said.

“There is little, if any, evidence that Queenslanders want more politicians.”

