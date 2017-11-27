One Nation optimistic of Keppel win, despite Lauga 'victory'

ONE Nation's candidate for Keppel Matt Loth refuses to concede ahead of what he says is a neck and neck race after the weekend's Queensland state election.

Mr Loth said it was believed the ECQ had suspended counting in Keppel until votes from adjoining polling booths of Rockhampton are transported to the McBean St pre-poll address.

Labor's Brittany Lauga told media on Saturday night she was "incredibly honoured” to have been re-elected to Keppel as she dedicated her victory to 180 CQ miners who have been locked out of work.

Brittany Lauga celebrates her "win” in the seat of Keppel. Allan Reinikka ROK251117alauga2

A release from One Nation says Mr Loth polled strongly at the Caves with 37.08% of the primary vote, and held good support in all 18 polling locations across Keppel and Rockhampton.

"As a fresh face to politics, I can't be any more thankful to the people of Keppel for their support. One Nation averaged over 25% of the vote here in Keppel, which was higher than the LNP's average,” Mr Loth said.

"I think it's a little premature of the sitting Member to be claiming victory just yet.

"This is a very tight race to the finish line and pulling out the party poppers and sparklers should be left until the Electoral Commission have finalised their count.”

At 9.50am today, with 68% of the vote counted, Mrs Lauga had 42.62% of the primary vote and Mr Loth 25.34%.

Mr Loth believes pre-polling results will see One Nation increase its margins, potentially leaving Labor red-faced over a One Nation victory in the seat.

"I have scrutineers lined up to oversee the count which will continue each day until all preferences have been exhausted. I remain optimistic and should I be successful, this will be One Nation's first victory in the seat of Keppel,” he said.

"It ain't over until the fat lady sings.”

The Morning Bulletin is approaching Mrs Lauga for comment.