One Nation promises two new high schools for CQ communities

Queensland Senator and One Nation leader Pauline Hanson with One Nation candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery in Emu Park this morning.

TWO new high schools could be coming to Emu Park and Gracemere, with One Nation candidates for Rockhampton and Keppel unveiling plans to build the new schools this morning.

This announcement comes after persistent and strong calls from local residents.

One Nation candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery said both communities have been calling for a high school for far too long.

“Emu Park has had a primary school since 1890 and for 140 years, parents have been forced to send their kids to either Rockhampton or Yeppoon high schools,” Mr Rothery said.

“As our region grows at double the rate of most other Queensland Shires, it’s time the excuses end.

“As a parent, you think about what needs your family require as they get older and unfortunately for some people, they overlook Emu Park because it doesn’t have a high school. I think it’s time that attitude ends, and we start planning to build one.”

The plan to construct two new high schools would involve an annual expansion, starting with Year 7 students.

Rockhampton candidate Torin O’Brien they were conscious of the Queensland budget deficit, but it was important to build these high schools to take the pressure off existing schools across the region.

“If we focus on adding a new grade each year, the two schools would also create a building works program that would ensure at least six years worth of work for our building industry,” Mr O’Brien said.

