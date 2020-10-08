One Nation won’t support Labor minority: Pauline Hanson

Pauline Hanson's One Nation says it will not support a Labor minority government as the party announces a preference swap with Katter's Australia Party.

Senator Hanson announced the alliance as One Nation confirmed it would place the Greens last on every how-to-vote card it issues.

"There has always been a synergy between One Nation and Katter's, particularly when it comes to regional matters like our strong support for coal mining and our farming sector," she said.

Pauline Hanson says One Nation won’t support a Labor minority government. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"For the first time in political history, we're seeing Labor and the LNP preference the Greens, which most regional Queenslanders are horrified at the thought of."

Senator Hanson said that if her party were in a position to support the formation of government, it would never support a Labor/Greens coalition, nor any other Labor/minor party coalition.

PHON has already announced they will not issue traditional how-to-vote cards this election, instead using an app for its voters to select whether they would rather their preferences are distributed to favour the LNP or Labor, and provided with a voting order to achieve that.

"Regional Queenslanders are crying out for proper representation at this election and if the Katter's can help One Nation secure seats and vice versa, that will be a significant win for the regions, particularly those in the western and northern parts of the state," Senator Hanson said.

Katter’s Australian Party leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter in Townsville – Picture: Cameron Laird

Both Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington have ruled out doing any "deals" to form minority government if neither party achieves majority government.

But Queensland's electoral system means that they will need to try if Queenslanders deliver a hung parliament.

Katter's can help One Nation secure seats and vice versa, that will be a significant win for the regions, particularly those in the western and northern parts of the state," she said.

The KAP and PHON command three votes and one vote respectively on Queensland parliament's current seven-member crossbench.

Originally published as One Nation won't support Labor minority: Pauline Hanson