One Nation's $20 million promise for Rocky

COMMITTED: QLD Senator Pauline Hanson speaking at the first annual dinner for the Rocky Sports Club where a new Central Queensland stadium was announced. Russell Prothero

PAULINE Hanson was envious of the Rocky Sports Club when she announced One Nation would ensure the Federal Government gives $20 million to build a multi-purpose sports stadium.

The sports enthusiast wasn't just envious of the proposal which includes permanent seating for 8,500 people and seating for up to 16,000 when temporary seats are added.

She was envious at the success rate of the Rocky Sports Club in it's first year - 17,500 members.

Ms Hanson, along with her Capricornia candidate Wade Rothery, attended the club's first annual dinner on Saturday night where they made the $20m which was the first election promise for Mr Rothery.

"Rockhampton hasn't received a look in when it comes to international acts like Elton John or KISS, because we haven't had the venue to host crowds like Mackay, Townsville and Gladstone," Mr Rothery said.

"When you compare the growth of other regions like Townsville and Mackay, Rockhampton has been left for dead because we've had poor representation. The last person who fought for Rockhampton was Rex Pilbeam, the rest couldn't fight their way out of a wet paper bag."

Since 2011, Rockhampton has experienced sluggish population growth of just 3.67% versus neighbouring regional cities like Townsville who have experienced 12.85% growth and Mackay at 12.75%.

"The economic stimulus this venue will offer Rockhampton and greater Central Queensland will be staggering. It will work hand in glove with entertainers, community groups, more than 40 sporting clubs and broaden Rockhampton's employment opportunities," Mr Rothery said.

Ms Hanson, who was involved in a lot of sports when she was a child, said the plans are a "no brainer" and "common sense says the location and cost would be hard for anyone to knock."

Senator Hanson has secured $5 million dollars for a driver training facility in Townsville, while also confirming $8.9 million dollars for an emergency flood complex in Ipswich during her time back in Parliament.