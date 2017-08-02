One Nation's bold plan to slash CQ resident's power bills

BOLD PLAN: One Nation Candidate for Keppel Matt Loth wants to cut your power bill by 20%.

IF ONE Nation holds the balance of power after the upcoming Queensland election, they are pledging to slash power bills for CQ residents by 20%.

One Nation candidate for Keppel Matt Loth said he would take the $1.3 billion State Government had been pocketing annually off from energy producers and redirect those funds back into cost reduction methods, forcing down electricity prices for average consumers.

"I don't think the major parties, the ALP and LNP, realise how serious an issue the cost of power is to Central Queensland,” Mr Loth said.

He said immediate action will be taken by the minor party, with a rapid plan to build more coal fired power stations in the North and redirect power profits into reducing household bills.

With summer almost here he said consumers will really feel the pinch if something wasn't done soon.

"18,000 Queenslanders have had their electricity cut off this financial year, as a result of average families unable to meet payments, leaving more and more people without the vital necessity,” he said.

"If you think electricity prices are only affecting households, think again. The rapid increase in electricity costs to small and big business is being passed onto consumers also.”

One Nation candidate for Keppel Matt Loth. Adam Wratten

Mr Loth said he didn't want to see businesses make the choice to lay staff off as a means to offset the increase to electricity.

"Fruit and vegetable growers, butchers, retailers and even the local pubs are feeling the pinch. No wonder we don't see $1 dollar pots at the Pine Beach Hotel any more.”