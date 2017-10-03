One Nation's grand plan to fix CQ's power problems

Queensland One Nation leader Steve Dickson at the Oasis Restaurant wants to deliver cheap power.

THE cost of power is one of the leading concerns in the Central Queensland community and the One Nation party has a plan to turn that around.

Speaking on Tuesday at Capricorn Enterprise's political leaders series at Kortes Resort, Queensland's One Nation leader Steve Dickson, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and Keppel Candidate Matt Loth, offered their solutions to the power problem.

Mr Dickson was in favour of redistributing money set aside for south east Queensland for projects around CQ and regional Queensland.

"We're looking to reallocate $5.4 billion from the cross river rail project in Brisbane which isn't needed until 2036, infrastructure Australia has told us that, $130 million of that will go towards the (Rookwood) weir here.

"We're going to putting $1.5 billion towards a coal-fired power station

"That's how you spend money to create jobs, to create infrastructure and it's going to bring a base here to Queensland.”

Mr Dickson said cheap energy and plenty of water were the key ingredients for future economic development to occur in this state.

Talking about the best place to build a coal-fired power station, Mr Dickson said a number of feasibility studies undertaken.

"We will go for the best feasibility study, where the best coal is, that's going to be the driver behind this,” he said.

"Collinsville comes to mind immediately,” he said when discussing possible sites.

When pressed on building at a CQ site, Mr Dickson said, "we may end up with two of these things.”

"We've committed to doing one but if we can do two, we can sell power to the other states, that's a money making machine for us and that's not bad for our economy.

"It's about time Queensland started to do extremely well with base-load energy because nobody else is going to do it in this country except one nation.”

Mr Dickson said the flow on effect of producing cheap power was boosted employment.

"That's what we're missing, cheap energy and reliable energy.

"I have people in my electorate burning candles at night.

"Think about it, 2017, first world country, we're in big trouble, we've got to change it for the better.

Pauline Hanson pointed to the lead set by countries like Germany, China and Indonesia who have thrown their efforts into coal-fired power stations.

"We're not knocking renewables on the head altogether,” Ms Hanson said.

"But you need coal-fired power stations for the base-load.

"We have the coal here, we should be utilising it to provide cheap power for our industries and for ordinary mums and dads, those ones who can't afford the rising costs of power prices.”

Ms Hanson said with industries and manufacturing shutting down, the farming sector on its knees unable to afford to run its pumps in such a dry country as we have, something needed to be done about power prices immediately.