One Nation's Keppel candidate driven by car crash

ONE Nation's candidate for Keppel has opened up about one of the key reasons he's seeking a career in politics.

Matt Loth says being involved in a car crash during his university days has shaped his perspective on driving.

Mr Loth (pictured) has shared a video to Facebook, where he speaks about the crash and other key issues with party leader Pauline Hanson.

The video has been viewed more than 700 times since it was posted last week.

"I was a university student studying medical science," Mr Loth says.

"During that time I was involved in a car accident during a lunch break. I was a passenger in a friend's car and a young lady who only had her licence for a month t-boned us.

"I was left with difficulties walking and so forth for some time afterwards.

"Because of that I'm 100% backing One Nation's policy for compulsory defensive driving courses."

Ms Hanson said the move would address a lot of accidents and deaths on the roads involving younger drivers.

She said the courses should not only be for younger drivers, but also all international motorists looking to drive in Australia.

Asked by Ms Hanson why he got into politics, Mr Loth said he had two children and he didn't see a viable future for them unless change occured.

"We need some real change," Mr Loth said.

Mr Loth's Facebook page has 299 likes.

The next State Election is expected to be held in or before 2018, with Keppel currently held by Labor's Brittany Lauga.