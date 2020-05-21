One Nation’s push to train and hire local meatworkers

MEATWORKER DEBATE: One Nation's candidate for Rockhampton Torin O'Brien (right), pictured here with One Nation's Keppel candidate Wade Rothery and party leader Senator Pauline Hanson, is calling for more training for CQ locals to be employed at local abattoirs.

DETERMINED to see more locals working in CQ’s abattoirs to reduce reliance on foreign visa holders, One Nation’s candidate for Rockhampton Torin O’Brien has revealed his plan to re-skill meatworkers.

Mr O’Brien wants to reopen Central Queensland’s Agricultural College with a focus on meat processing skills to prepare Australian workers for local abattoir jobs.

“I’ve spent nine years working in abattoirs in Rockhampton, Victoria, and in New Zealand and have a strong understanding of meat processing for domestic and export markets,” he said.

“Sadly we’ve seen the meat processing industry replace many Australian workers with foreign visa holders who don’t necessarily have any more skills than the average person off the street.

“It’s about time we invest in training a new wave of Beef Capital boners and slaughter men and women who will take our beef industry to a new level.”

The call to re-skill comes following a push by One Nation to put Australians first when tackling unemployment during the post-COVID-19 recovery phase.

One Nation candidate Torin O'Brien wants to see more Australians working in abattoirs.

“This isn’t a malicious witch hunt aimed at foreign workers – it’s a case of ensuring we create jobs for locals and Australian’s first,” he said.

“If we can prepare workers with a 6-week short course on hygiene, quarantine and the basic knife skills required, this would put Australian workers leaps and bounds ahead of foreign visa holders and re-establish a strong, local workforce.”

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said local workers should always be prioritised for local jobs but meatworks and the agriculture sector could not fill these positions and had been forced to find workers from interstate or overseas.

“Our Free TAFE and Free Apprenticeships programs removes the cost of training for young Queenslanders to get a start in meat processing as well as qualifications in rural operations, agrifood and food processing,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“We have also partnered with AgForce to deliver the Gateway to Industry School Agribusiness program which gives school students a taste of the industry and support for them to pursue a career in agriculture.”

WORKER DEBATE: Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke (left), pictured with JBS meatworkers, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Agriculture Minister Mark Furner and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, said there was already free training pathways for aspiring local meat workers.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development Mark Furner said for a long time the meat industry had been unable to meet its workforce needs solely with local workers.

“Cutting off the supply of non-local workers would strangle the industry by making it more expensive and less productive,” Mr Furner said.

“The meat working industry already has sophisticated training processes in place and Qld TAFE has a wide range of industry-supported training programs.

“The Queensland Government has no plan to use the QATC facilities to train meat workers.” Instead, Mr Furner said they would continue to work with the Emerald and Longreach communities to identify uses for these facilities that those communities and industries actually support.

“Throughout 2019, the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries engaged with the community and industry exploring options for transitioning the colleges to new operating models.

There will be opportunities for training entities to utilise the facilities for training in the future.”

WORKER DEBATE: Agriculture Minister Mark Furner (left), pictured with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk during a visit to JBS Nerimbera, said it wasn't possible to run Rocky's abattoirs without help from foreign workers.

The Morning Bulletin understands that the difficulty in finding local meat working staff was due to the perception that this kind of work was considered undesirable by many jobseekers.

Abattoirs also struggle to compete financially against the hefty pay packets of the mining sector to secure local workers.

An estimated third of migrant workers were required to make up the short fall in staffing at one of Rockhampton’s local abattoirs.

Counter to the widespread belief that migrant workers provided cheap labour – they were reportedly more expensive to have on the books due to government fees and levees.

Local abattoirs JBS Australia and Teys Australia declined to comment.