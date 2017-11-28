One Nation's Rocky candidate back to the dirty work

CAREER CHANGE? One Nation candidate for Rockhampton Wade Rothery is in the running, alongside Independent Margaret Strelow to win the seat.

HE MAY be the next Rockhampton MP, but yesterday Wade Rothery was still doing the dirty work underground as a shearer operator at a CQ mine.

The former footy star, who played a handful of NRL games, could soon be leaving behind life on the Moranbah longwall and stepping into the corridors of power in the political world.

Today the count continues to determine who will win the seat of Rockhampton.

Yesterday afternoon with just over 84 per cent of the primary vote counted, Mr Rothery was in third position on the primary vote behind the ALP's Barry O'Rourke (who has 32 per cent) and independent Margaret Strelow (23.7 per cent).

Independent candidate for Rockhampton Magaret Strelow. Allan Reinikka ROK061117astrelow

With none of the candidates having secured a majority, preferences will determine the result and there are many unknown factors (see other story on this page) which mean no one is able to say with any confidence who the winner will be. It could be days before anyone knows.

"The top three are pretty much pulling away a bit, but anything can happen,” Mr Rothery said yesterday, during a work break.

"It's still anyone's game.”

Independent Margaret Strelow, who stood aside as Mayor of the Rockhampton Region to contest this election, made a short comment yesterday.

"The counting is far from over but I am encouraged by reports from my scrutineers at the Rockhampton tally room today,” Ms Strelow said.

"One thing that is clear from this result in Rockhampton is that voters have really taken control of their own vote. 'How to vote' cards have been treated as a gentle suggestion, not as a directive.

"The preferences are not following any expected pattern and show a very deliberate and considered voting public.”

ALP candidate Barry O'Rourke, who could become the first Labor nomination to not win the seat in decades, is still in the mix.

Mr O'Rourke spent much of yesterday doing the clean-up in the aftermath of what was a whirlwind campaign. "It's still early days,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"They're recounting everything... we'll probably get them (results) early next week. I'm quite honoured I've picked up 32 per cent.”