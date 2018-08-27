One Nation's Rothery to shake up the battle for Capricornia

GAME ON: Coal miner Wade Rothery (left) was named by Pauline Hanson as One Nation's candidate for Capricornia after a strong showing in last year's Queensland election for the seat of Rockhampton in which he finished second.

WHEN it comes to selecting One Nation's candidate for Central Queensland, Pauline Hanson is adhering to the saying 'when you're onto a good thing, stick to it'.

She's sticking with her man Wade Rothery to contest the upcoming federal election after an excellent performance shaking up the Rockhampton electorate in last year's state election, finishing a dramatic second in a race that took days to decide after counting preferences.

During the last election campaign, while the the Central Queensland miner was unpolished in his messaging, he developed a reputation as a straight shooter - unafraid to tell it how it was.

COAL MINER: One Nation candidate for Capricornia Wade Rothery threw his support behind coal.

With the incumbent Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry narrowly holding the seat by 0.8 per cent, the father of four is regarded as One Nation's best chance of winning its first lower house seat since Pauline Hanson entered Federal Parliament as the Member for Oxley.

He will be the second coal miner to enter the race with Labor's former Moranbah miner Russell Robertson also contesting the seat.

Mr Rothery has described the current political system as a "circus on steroids”, with many people disillusioned with both parties.

He was inspired to join the race after coming to the conclusion that neither Labor or the LNP could be trusted to stand by coal mining in this country.

"One Nation will give the mining sector surety and force the Federal Government to underwrite new coal fired power stations and lower the nation's electricity prices,” Mr Rothery said.

"Both Labor and the LNP tippy toe around the word 'coal' and it's about time someone just tells the truth.

"It's the cheapest form of electricity generation we have in Australia.”

DEBATING: Wade Rothery (One Nation) at the candidates forum at CQ University last year.

Mr Rothery was counting on voters recognising the Rothery name through growing up and raising his family local, his sporting history playing for the Comets, and knowing his family's long standing history in the transport industry throughout Rockhampton.

"Capricornia has proven it can be successful and I think we can prove it again with One Nation behind the area,” he said.

"It goes without saying this region needs better services and infrastructure, but let's get back to the basics of farming, mining and tourism.

"If we support those industries with less red tape and more incentives to do well, you'll see Capricornia boom again.

"One Nation has worked hard for Capricornia, saving farmers in Marlborough from compulsory acquisition by the Singaporean Army and securing the Banking Inquiry into Rural Lending Practices, which led to the current Royal Commission into the banks,” Mr Rothery said.

"Over 21 per cent of people across Rockhampton and Gracemere put their faith in me at the state election last year and I trust many more will see that I'm keen to change the fortunes of this region, which has long been overlooked by Labor and the LNP.”

Speaking about Mr Rothery's entry into the race this morning, Ms Landry said she took all of her opponents seriously but warned that unlike major parties, the minor parties were unable to deliver on their promises on infrastructure and legislation given that they couldn't win elections and form a government in their own right.

ONP THREAT: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry takes One Nation seriously but said they will never govern.

"One Nation can go and make all these promises but they're not the ones in government and they will never be in government, people really do need to look at that,” Ms Landry said.

"I've achieved billions of dollars in projects and funds in this area since I've been elected and so I'll stand by that.”