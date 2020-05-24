Menu
One new case of COVID-19 in Qld

by Jessica Marszalek
24th May 2020 12:01 PM

THERE'S been just one extra case of COVID-19 recorded in Queensland overnight, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says.

Ms Palaszczuk said the case, in Cairns, wasn't new and authorities were not particularly concerned by it.

Meawhile, the Premier announced a $51 million package for community sport as the state continues to ease coronavirus restrictions.

Local clubs will be able to apply for up to $2000 to kickstart their sports programs again.

 

"There are also vouchers for young children as well, especially those whose parents have been impacted by losing their job or losing financial support during this time, that there are vouchers available for up to $150 for young people to help them return to sport with any equipment or transport that might be needed," Ms Palaszczuk told reporters.

"These are just a suite of measures that we have put together. We know how important it is for parents and young people to really enjoy their sport."

Community sports clubs in Queensland will be allowed to return to training in small groups from June 12.

More to come.

coronavirus covid-19 health queensland

