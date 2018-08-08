Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLASSIC TALE: Rebecca Hetherington with Hayden Rodgers in Josephine Wants to Dance.
CLASSIC TALE: Rebecca Hetherington with Hayden Rodgers in Josephine Wants to Dance. Contributed
News

One of Australia's best-loved kids' books comes to life

8th Aug 2018 7:00 PM

ONE of Australia's most-loved children's books will be brought to life on stage at the Pilbeam Theatre this month.

Josephine Wants to Dance, based on the best-selling book by Jackie French and Bruce Whatley, is the story of a kangaroo - who loves to dance!

Her little brother, Joey, tells her that kangaroos don't dance, they hop! But when a ballet troupe comes to town, Josephine sneaks in to watch them as they perfect their routine. She desperately wants to dance like the ballerinas in pink tutus and silk ballet shoes.

When the prima ballerina twists her ankle and the understudy has a splinter in her toe, who will dance the lead role?

Josephine Wants to Dance is a delightfully funny tale that looks at the importance of believing in yourself and realising your dreams.

Josephine Wants to Dance is produced by Monkey Baa Theatre Company, one of Australia's foremost theatre companies producing works for young people. The company created the stage adaptation of Diary of a Wombat, which was performed at the Pilbeam Theatre last year.

Josephine Wants to Dance will be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre on Tuesday, August 21, at 6.30pm.

Tickets are $19 for adults, $15.50 for concessions and $14 for children from the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office and www.seeitlive.com.au.

Josephine Wants to Dance is presented by Rockhampton Regional Council.

pilbeam theatre tmbentertainment whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    UPDATE: A woman has died after cattle truck rolls

    UPDATE: A woman has died after cattle truck rolls

    Breaking A WOMAN has died and dozens of cattle have been put down after a serious accident involving a truck and a sedan on a Central Queensland highway.

    UPDATE: Tense moments as Byfield man captured

    premium_icon UPDATE: Tense moments as Byfield man captured

    Breaking Man evaded police for three days

    CBD parking: 124 free spaces coming soon

    premium_icon CBD parking: 124 free spaces coming soon

    Council News The plan will transform a vacant eyesore of a block

    Rocky cafe owners deny deliberately underpaying staff

    premium_icon Rocky cafe owners deny deliberately underpaying staff

    News Fair Work investigates 16 Degani cafes for underpayment of wages

    Local Partners