One of Australia's best-loved kids' books comes to life

CLASSIC TALE: Rebecca Hetherington with Hayden Rodgers in Josephine Wants to Dance. Contributed

ONE of Australia's most-loved children's books will be brought to life on stage at the Pilbeam Theatre this month.

Josephine Wants to Dance, based on the best-selling book by Jackie French and Bruce Whatley, is the story of a kangaroo - who loves to dance!

Her little brother, Joey, tells her that kangaroos don't dance, they hop! But when a ballet troupe comes to town, Josephine sneaks in to watch them as they perfect their routine. She desperately wants to dance like the ballerinas in pink tutus and silk ballet shoes.

When the prima ballerina twists her ankle and the understudy has a splinter in her toe, who will dance the lead role?

Josephine Wants to Dance is a delightfully funny tale that looks at the importance of believing in yourself and realising your dreams.

Josephine Wants to Dance is produced by Monkey Baa Theatre Company, one of Australia's foremost theatre companies producing works for young people. The company created the stage adaptation of Diary of a Wombat, which was performed at the Pilbeam Theatre last year.

Josephine Wants to Dance will be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre on Tuesday, August 21, at 6.30pm.

Tickets are $19 for adults, $15.50 for concessions and $14 for children from the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office and www.seeitlive.com.au.

Josephine Wants to Dance is presented by Rockhampton Regional Council.