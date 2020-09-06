One of CQ’s schools has a chance of being named Qld’s best

THEhard work to create an inclusive environment for their students has paid off for the staff of the Capricorn Coast’s Taranganba State School.

The school was named as one of the state finalists to contest the 2020 Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools.

Presented annually, the Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools are awarded to Queensland state schools which significantly improve student learning outcomes.

Taranganba State School qualified for the state finals after last week winning the regional CQUniversity Australia Showcase Award for Excellence in collaboratively building an inclusive school environment.

Taranganba State School principal Susan Beatty said they were committed to whole-of-school approach to supporting student learning to the schools with explicit improvement agenda, inclusive for all students.

“This agenda is lead by our leadership team and highly committed team of professionals collaboratively taking responsibility for the success of all students,” Ms Beatty said.

“Our focus on inclusive processes and practices has improved academic outcomes and supports behaviour for students with a disability.

“Guided by the Every Student with Disability Succeeding Plan and the Signposts for school improvement – Inclusive Education, the school has focused on setting high expectations for all students, building staff capability, and partnering with parents and stakeholders to improve outcomes for all students.”

Assistant Minister for Education and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga offered her congratulation Taranganba State School on their significant achievement.

After many years of working closely with the school, Ms Lauga said she had always been impressed by the school’s focus on providing a quality public education for all students, regardless of their background or ability.

“The Showcase Awards are the most prestigious program for state schools in Queensland, and it’s great to see Taranganba SS leading by delivering innovative education programs,” she said.

Ms Lauga said the award was recognition for the entire school community and the incredible effort of local teachers in providing a quality education to students.

“Congratulations to all staff who have built a fine reputation for excellence, and this award is recognition of the extraordinary work they do in educating students in our community,” she said.

Education Minister Grace Grace said for the past 21 years, the Showcase Awards had highlighted and rewarded the dedicated teachers, principals and school communities across our state schools and Taranganba’s was one of 93 high-quality submissions they received.

“I would like to congratulate all the schools for their submissions showcasing some fantastic and unique programs and initiatives,” Ms Grace said.

“During my many school visits as Education Minister, I’m constantly amazed to witness the wonderful programs and initiatives on offer at state schools right across Queensland.

“Now, more than ever, the importance of flexible and innovative schooling has shone through, whether in our regional or metropolitan communities.

“This awards program reiterates the high quality of education available to students in Queensland and demonstrates that our state school students are part of a world class education system.”

Prep 2020: Taranganba Prep L.Teacher Aide Mrs Sandy kids standing: Emily Brooke Jace Claire Darcie Kye Ollie Eddie Jim Mrs Lewis Cooper FlynnFront row sitting from left: Kadee Darcy Shiloh Emily Harper Emily Kamdyn Bentley Parker Corbin

Ms Grace said this year’s state winners would be announced on September 14 during the 2020 Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools online awards presentation.

“This year’s state finalists, along with the regional finalists, will share in up to $335,000 of development grants funding,” she said.

“I wish all the finalists the very best of luck.”

For a full list of regional winners and state finalists visit: www.showcase.education.qld.gov.au

Prize money for Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools

Regional award winner – $2,000

Regional commendation – $500

State Finalist – Nil cash payment (20 free tickets to the Gala dinner)

State award winner – $10,000 ($5,000 each for the Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year award categories).

Prep 2020: Taranganba Prep T.Back row L-R Eva, Amy-Lea, Cooper, Harper, Oscar, Indy, Lucas, Pippa, Tayla. Middle Row L-R Archie, Quinn, Madelyn, Addalyn, Chelsea, evi, JacksonFront Row L-R Asha, Andrew, Edie, Elijah, Joel, Braxton, Olivia, Jaxon (absent)

Prep 2020: Taranganba Prep M.Top row of students: Samantha, Skylah, Chelsea, Ashton, Patience, Vincent, Cohen, KaiBottom row: Mrs Rowy, Leah, Soren, Cooper, Charlie, Bohdan, Harley, Taylor, Braxton, Miss McGrath, Mrs Tooker Absent: Kaius, Asha, Sasha

Prep 2020: Taranganba Prep D. TEACHER: Mrs DaniTEACHER-AIDE: Mrs KarenBACK ROW: Levi, Cole, Isla, Jack, Lucas, Rio, Charlotte, Paxton, JaxonMIDDLE ROW: Evie, Baylee, Sebastian, Capri, Caleb, Nate, EllieFRONT ROW: Akeira, Penny, Nicholas, Willow, SilasABSENT: Tyler, Tomas

Prep 2020: Taranganba Prep S.Top: Ashton, Hayden, Noah, Ella, Zahlia, AnastasiaMiddle: Auryah, Jack, Max, Isobel, Braxton, CharlotteBottom: Lucas, William, Ryley, Jaxen, Levi, Grace, Milla, SiennaTeachers: Miss Sarah and Miss Renee.