One of Rocky’s busiest intersections to close

ONE of Rockhampton’s busiest intersections will be closed next weekend as roadworks continue as part of the Northern Access Upgrade project.

Temporary traffic changes will be in place at the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road and Bruce Highway intersection from Friday (September 25).

The Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road will be closed from the intersection with the Bruce Highway through to Norman Road for 60 hours from 7pm on Friday to 6am on Monday (September 28).

The Department of Transport and Main Roads said the closure was needed to enable excavation, pavement construction, placement of asphalt and line marking as part of works to upgrade the intersection.

During this time, a detour will be in place via:

Norman Road and Farm Street (Yeppoon traffic)

Farm Street and Norman Road (southbound and northbound traffic)

Greenlake Road and Artillery Road (rural southbound traffic)

In addition to changed traffic conditions, motorists, residents and businesses can expect increased noise during this time as a result of the construction work, the department said.

“Road users are reminded to exercise caution and observe all warning signs, speed restrictions and traffic controller directions during this work,” it said.

For further information on the Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade project, visit www.tmr.qld.gov.au

For up-to-date information on roadworks and other traffic information, visit www.131940.qld.gov.au or call 13 19 40.