One of Rocky's favourite TV faces returns

FAMILIAR FACE: Samantha Heathwood is set to return to Rockhampton's television screens.

A FAMILIAR face is set to return to Central Queensland's television screens.

Samantha Heathwood has landed her dream role as host of the new Nine News Queensland Regional Bulletins.

Channel Nine is in the process of launching 15 new regional bulletins along the East Coast of Australia and Sam has a key role to play.

From July 31, Central Queensland will receive a dedicated one hour 6pm Nine News bulletin which will compile local stories, dedicated local sport and weather reports, together with national and international coverage.

The Central Queensland bulletin will span from Rockhampton, Emerald to Gladstone and surrounding areas.

Samantha will be the face of the newscast.

Having lived and worked in the city as a news reporter from 2005 to 2010, she is well known in the region.

Yesterday, she said she was looking forward to the opportunity.

"It's a big change, I'm really excited,” she told The Morning Bulletin.

Sam said her time in Rockhampton was her first job out of university and a great learning curve.

"It was a great time,” she said.

And while it's still a few weeks before Rockhampton audiences will see her reading the news, she will be up in Rockhampton next week as one of the judges at the Girl's Grammar race day.

After leaving Rockhampton, Sam, now a mother of two young boys, went to Toowoomba for a couple of years before a stint in Sydney and most recently in Brisbane.

She's also excited to once again team up with Paul Taylor, who will be the sports reader on the new bulletin.

Accompanying the duo will be three local on-the-ground reporters living and working in the Rockhampton community.