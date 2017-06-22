One of Rocky's top fast-food sites for sale

One of Rockhampton's most recognisable buildings is up for grabs.

IF you're in the market for an iconic local property, they don't come better than this one.

Leased to Central Queensland's local icons, Cranston Pies, the property incorporates a restaurant as well as one of Australia's first pie drive-thru facilities.

READ: Iconoic Rocky CBD building hits the market.

Situated at 119 Musgrave St, North Rockhampton, this long established iconic store is a gateway to Rockhampton's large format retail and shopping precinct.

Perfectly situated adjacent to Red Roster, an establishment that property consultants Burgess and Rawson Queensland successful sold last year for about $1.6m.

It's thought the Cranston site could sell for a similar price.

Known as the administrative and commercial centre of booming Central Queensland resources industry, Rockhampton is a tale of resourceful investors turning potential into profit and with significant new developments in the public and private sector underway, it continues to buck the trend for regional Australia.

Producing a rental income of approximately $100,000 p.a, this prime 1,852 sqm site is easily accessible and boasts excellent exposure with arterial road frontage and ample on-site parking for 20 vehicles.

The building is a modern, well-presented and maintained, new format store with a 10-year lease in place commencing 2017 with options to 2037.

According to the selling agent, Glenn Conridge of Burgess Rawson Queensland, this is one of those unique offerings of a freehold investment which is securely leased and in a prominent main road position, also known as State Route 4.

"The property is neighboured by Red Rooster and occupies a prominent position on a main thoroughfare in North Rockhampton with over 20,000 vehicles passing daily,” said Mr Conridge.

"Nothing presents better than a high-profile brand in a high-profile location. Paired with a long standing, solid and successful operation in place, and you have a long term secure asset sale.”

Appointed property consultants, Burgess Rawson Queensland, will be auctioning the iconic Cranston pie location on Wednesday, June 28 at the River Room, Crown Casino, Melbourne.

The Cranston Pies business is not for sale and it is business as usual.