One of state's biggest beach parties celebrates 25 years

AUSTRALIA DAY: L-R Hannah Schick, Haylee Roth, Eliza Langdon and Lily Slade at a previous Great Australia Day Beach Party on Yeppoon Main Beach. Liam Fahey

ONE of Queensland's biggest Australia Day celebrations turns 25 years old this Saturday.

A signature community event for the past quarter of a century, the Great Australia Day Beach Party has offered the Capricorn Coast and wider region great entertainment and family fun programs.

Capricorn Coast community events chairman and event coordinator, Bill Ludwig said the event's longevity was a credit to the team behind the event.

"The day-long programme literally has something for everyone from the beach games, on-water and community participation activities to the fantastic stage program, stalls, rides and fireworks finale,” Mr Ludwig said.

"The Great Australia Day Beach Party typifies everything that is great about our lifestyle and being an Australian, and with great weather forecast record crowds are expected.

"After 25 years, the Great Australia Day Beach Party remains an ongoing success story for our region, regularly drawing peak crowds of up to 20,000 people across the day.

"It is an event which unites us in community spirit and provides a huge economic benefit for our region with visitors and tourists coming from far and wide to join in the celebration of our national day.”

All of the action kicks off on Yeppoon Foreshore on Saturday from 7am with the Great Australia Day Fun Run.

Festivities will be held throughout the day, with fireworks from 8.30pm.

The event's genesis was in 1994 when the Capricorn Coast tourist organisation vice president, Paul Lancaster made a suggestion to then president, Bill Ludwig to establish an entertainment-filled program by the beach.

In 1995, a dedicated community based organising committee was established to promote the event under the banner of the Great Australia Day Beach Party (GADBP).

The Australia Day Council then ranked the event as the third largest in Queensland, presenting the GADBP organising committee with an outstanding achievement award.

Fast forward to the present day, and the committee is now a fully a incorporated, not-for-profit association under the banner of the Capricorn Coast Community Events Association Incorporated (CCCE).

The CCCE committee is also responsible for running Carols By The Beach and offers support to other community events.