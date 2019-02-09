One of the best homes in the region up for auction

As you enter the front gate of 50 Agnes St you know you are about to experience something very special in a Queensland home.

Agnes St has long been regarded as one of Rockhampton's most iconic residential street addresses, lined with some the best examples in the state of 1800s and 1900s Queensland architecture.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Number 50 Agnes St is an excellent example of embracing this early Queensland and colonial design with a modern standard.

TOP BUY: Front garden sheltered from the road Jann Houley

The first thing that strikes you is the size of this home.

With over 850sqm under roof and on 2462sqm of manicured gardens with pool and full length tennis court you immediately feel as if you are entering your own private resort.

The home has only had a handful of owners with the most recent purchasing in 2006 and then redesigning and constructing their dream home over a two year period.

Steel girders lend an industrial chic Jann Houley

With the intention at the outset at encompassing everything under one roof to cater for family, friends and business, no expense has been spared and enormous thought and planning has been invested in ensuring the end result is a home for all with presentation well above the most discerning buyer's expectations.

This is acutely evident by the selection of appliances and bench tops, colours and finishes which enhance the natural light that streams through from the many large windows diffusing and bouncing off floors and walls creating an atmosphere of relaxation and comfort.

The list of features through the home is endless, and no words can describe it all.

Only an inspection will truly showcase all that is on offer.

A view from the kitchen Jann Houley

However a small snapshot includes a front veranda which allows entry through double doors to foyer which then opens to the expansive living and kitchen areas of some 150sqm plus a media room of 34sqm.

On this same level is the master bedroom with generous walk-in robe and ensuite encompassing 54sqm in area.

There are also two other very generous bedrooms with dual access to an ensuite having two separate showers, plus bath and twin vanities and a separate powder room.

Comfortable bedroom Jann Houley

Moving down to the lower level really displays the entertainment value of this residence; it boasts 200-plus sqm of open plan rumpus and bar area, kitchenette, plus office, store and guest accommodation with ensuite.

Every aspect of this home has been thoroughly thought out and discussed many times to arrive at the finished product.

From polished timber floors to polished concrete floors, from the linkage of indoors to outdoors on both levels, to the outdoor pool house barbeque to four car accommodation, 50 Agnes St has it all.

Alfresco dining with built-in barbeque Jann Houley

The home will be auctioned on site by Pat O'Driscoll real estate on Saturday March 16 at 11am if not sold prior.

Auctioneer and principal Pat O'Driscoll has been engaged to market this wonderful Queensland home by the owners, who are moving to explore new opportunities.

"This home is undoubtedly one of the best homes I have had the pleasure to take to the market within our region,” he said.

"It epitomises all the liveability we dream of."